RALEIGH — The consensus among Wake Forest’s three captains, senior Brandon Childress and juniors Chaundee Brown and Olivier Sarr, was that the Deacons simply lacked effort in an 84-64 loss to N.C. State on Friday night at PNC Arena.
Lacking effort led to 15 turnovers offensively and lacking effort led to allowing at least 80 points for the fourth time in the past five games. Lacking effort shouldn’t be a problem in the 30th game of the season, Brown said.
The lack of effort wasn't attributed to distractions with Coach Danny Manning’s future at Wake Forest, though.
“No, no distraction. We don’t pay attention to that, so we knew that Coach Manning would never do that, so he’s here for us,” Brown said. “He loves coaching all of us, so we weren’t worried about that.”
On Wednesday afternoon, David Glenn reported on his radio show that Manning’s agent and Wake Forest have started negotiating a buyout of Manning's contract. Manning signed an extension that reportedly runs through the 2024-25 season in Nov. 2017, and the deal is a reported $3 million per year — leaving the value remaining on the deal at $15 million.
A story was later posted on ACC Sports Journal’s website.
Asked bluntly Friday night if rumors and reports of the negotiation of a buyout were true, Manning said “no.” Asked specifically if his agent is in negotiations with Wake Forest, Manning repeated his denial.
Manning delivered that message to the team earlier in the week.
“He told us that that wasn’t the case,” Sarr said.
With Friday night’s effort-lacking result, the Deacons (13-17, 6-14 ACC) are locked into playing one of the two Tuesday games in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Seeding will be worked out when the rest of the league finishes the regular season today.
Wake Forest has won one ACC Tournament game in Manning’s previous five seasons, and the Deacons are 6-49 in ACC road games under Manning — 8-81 in the past 10 seasons.
This game was never really close after an elongated 27-6 run by the Wolfpack (19-12, 10-10) midway through the first half.
“It’s just simply our effort. We didn’t get stops. From the starters to the bench, we didn’t have any effort tonight. And that’s not coaching, that’s not anything, that’s all on us,” Childress said.
“And that’s something that you’ve gotta have in here,” he continued, pointing to his chest. “We just didn’t have it.”
Childress scored a game-high 19 points, while Sarr had 14 points and eight rebounds. Brown scored all 10 of his points in a five-minute span of the second half, while freshman point guard Jahcobi Neath continued his late-season emergence with 12 points and five assists.
Wake Forest trailed by 13 at halftime and by as much as 19 in the second half before cutting the deficit to 10 with 7½ minutes left.
Coach Kevin Keatts called a timeout, the Wolfpack came out of it with a 7-0 run and the Deacons never threatened to make it much of a game the rest of the way.
“We didn’t take away enough things. They got nine 3s behind the line, they were … that put us in a tough spot,” Manning said. “We needed to do some different things in terms of resistance at the rim, and we didn’t provide enough of that.”
Wake Forest again lost track of Braxton Beverly. He was 4-for-4 on 3s when these teams played three months ago, and he matched that clip in the first half Friday night.
On the Wolfpack’s Senior Night, Markell Johnson — who, reminder, was in the same signing class as Dennis Smith Jr. — had 13 points and 10 assists, and C.J. Bryce had 11 points.
But it was Danny Dixon, a grad transfer from UMKC who had scored 14 points this season, with 10 points against the Deacons that really serves to indicate the Deacons effort — or lack thereof.
“It’s a lot of things that I can point — uh, ball-screen defense was terrible,” Sarr said. “Transition defense was terrible. Locating their shooters, that — I mean, it’s a lot of things.”
