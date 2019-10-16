There’s a difference of 13 yards allowed in Wake Forest’s past two games. Boston College had 533 yards against the Deacons; Louisville had 520.
In the simplest of terms, Wake Forest’s defense did enough to win in its trip to Boston College and adhered to the old bend-but-don’t-break cliché.
And against Louisville?
“We broke,” said Coach Dave Clawson. “And credit to Louisville, that you go in with a plan. And they did some different things in their bootleg game that they really had not done a lot of and we really did not adjust very well.”
Now the Deacons’ task defensively is to adjust.
In the same regard that Wake Forest’s first loss doesn’t break its season, a couple of games with defensive breakdowns shouldn’t turn the Deacons into a team that needs to score at least 40 points to win a game — as Clawson said was the feeling in the past two seasons.
There needs to be a heightened focus on the details, especially with the next game coming against a Florida State offense that — like Louisville — relies on speed for explosive plays.
“We need to get them to third down. When we get them to third down, just get them off the field,” said senior linebacker Justin Strnad. “Tackle things up, make them go 80 yards on us because they’re a team that … has really, this year, relied on explosive plays.”
Louisville converted 6 of 14 third downs, and that’s the best percentage (42.8) the Deacons have allowed this season. Wake Forest still leads the ACC in third-down defense, allowing conversions at a 28.4% rate.
The explosive plays, though, crushed the Deacons. The Cardinals had 11 plays of at least 15 yards, scoring on passes of 55, 50 and 15 yards and on quarterback Evan Conley’s 41-yard run in the final minutes.
Of those 11 plays, five of them came on the first plays of possessions and three others came immediately after Wake Forest recorded a tackle for loss.
“Right now we’re trying to see how fast we’re going to get up off the mat. How fast we’re going to recover,” said defensive tackle Sulaiman Kamara. “But we’re going to take it one day at a time and we’re going to really work on the minor details and the communications on the defense to really get on the same page.
“Right now we’re not worried about nobody else but ourselves and trying to get ourselves better.”
The gaudy offensive numbers piled up by Boston College and Louisville have come after a three-game stretch in which the Deacons allowed 321, 333 and 183 yards to Rice, North Carolina and Elon, respectively.
Reflection seems inevitable after giving up 62 points, even if the opponent recorded touchdown “drives” from Wake Forest’s 13-, 15- and 28-yard lines — not to mention the 100-yard kick return for a touchdown.
“We just kind of went so extreme in some of the things we had to defend because of what we didn’t defend against BC, and they had their answer with their counterpunch and we never countered their counterpunch,” Clawson said, citing Louisville’s success on QB bootlegs. “So, you know, defensively our players and our staff certainly don’t feel good about what we put out there on Saturday.
“And anytime that happens, it’s always a shared responsibility. I don’t think as coaches we felt we put our kids in the best chance to succeed, and by the same token we can’t give up explosive plays, some of the balls over our head, some of the big plays they got, we lost leverage.”
One adjustment is necessitated with the season-ending injury to Luke Masterson. Traveon Redd will replace him as a starter, but Clawson also said redshirt sophomore safety Coby Davis needs to play more. Trey Rucker replaced Davis as the starting free safety, but Masterson’s absence seems like it will force a new rotation of safeties.
“We train our safeties to play three different spots. We have different packages and it’s going to be a little bit mix-and-match,” Clawson said.
The Deacons’ defense as a whole will try to mix and match its way to a return to the defensive success it had earlier this season.
