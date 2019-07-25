Wake Forest scrimmage (copy)

Defensive back Coby Davis, right, defends against Greg Dortch during a scrimmage last August.

Really, it’s take your pick from the quartet — maybe more — of safeties entering fall camp. This could also be Nasir Greer, Luke Masterson or Traveon Redd.

Davis, however, gets the nod because, as good as Greer and Masterson played at times last season and Redd in the spring, he was set to be an integral part of the defense before an ill-fated step at Tulane. He ended last fall as the team’s best nickel back, and if he’s not a starter, that should be the role he falls into — meaning he’ll be valuable in whatever capacity he fits into.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments