Really, it’s take your pick from the quartet — maybe more — of safeties entering fall camp. This could also be Nasir Greer, Luke Masterson or Traveon Redd.
Davis, however, gets the nod because, as good as Greer and Masterson played at times last season and Redd in the spring, he was set to be an integral part of the defense before an ill-fated step at Tulane. He ended last fall as the team’s best nickel back, and if he’s not a starter, that should be the role he falls into — meaning he’ll be valuable in whatever capacity he fits into.