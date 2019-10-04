Wake Forest’s senior long snapper isn’t always visible, but he’s certainly appreciated.
Dayton Diemel, a senior from Hudson, Wis., has had 427 successful snaps in his career without one that has caused a bumbled punt or blown field goal or PAT.
It’s a good thing he’s not superstitious.
“Not really, no,” Diemel said earlier this season when asked if he’s superstitious. “I like to do things in a routine. Coach Clawson talks about that, successful people have a routine. If I don’t get one thing the same, it’s not going to mess with me at all.”
Diemel joined the team as a walk-on before the 2016 season and was inserted about halfway through that season. His first appearance was at Florida State in front of 80,000 fans — roughly six times the size of his hometown, which he said helped him block everything out and focus.
Since then, he’s handled long-snapping duties for punts, field goals and PATs. In the summer of 2017, he was awarded a scholarship.
There wasn’t a video to go along with it, as seems common on social media — which is the way Diemel preferred.
“Coach brought me in, he told me. And I don’t really need anything flashy,” Diemel said. “But, I’ve got goose bumps right now. It was an amazing moment to learn that I finally had that scholarship.”
