Davidson’s season-opening loss at No. 19 Auburn wasn’t all that shocking. And then the Wildcats lost to Charlotte, a game in which they fell behind by 24 early in the second half.
Results have leveled off since then, though.
Davidson eviscerated UNC Wilmington 87-49 on Saturday, and then throttled Nevada 91-71 on Tuesday. Against UNCW, Davidson’s Luka Brajkovic, Kellan Grady and Jon Axel Gudmundsson combined for 47 points and 19 rebounds. Against Nevada, that trio accounted for 61 points on 21-for-38 shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.