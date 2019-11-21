Davidson’s season-opening loss at No. 19 Auburn wasn’t all that shocking. And then the Wildcats lost to Charlotte, a game in which they fell behind by 24 early in the second half.

Results have leveled off since then, though.

Davidson eviscerated UNC Wilmington 87-49 on Saturday, and then throttled Nevada 91-71 on Tuesday. Against UNCW, Davidson’s Luka Brajkovic, Kellan Grady and Jon Axel Gudmundsson combined for 47 points and 19 rebounds. Against Nevada, that trio accounted for 61 points on 21-for-38 shooting.

