North Carolina Virginia Tech Football

Virginia Tech's Damon Hazelton, rear, catches an 11-yard touchdown pass as North Carolina's Storm Duck defends. 

Virginia Tech features a dangerous receiving corps, and it’s recently returned to full strength. Damon Hazelton missed the first three games, but has 13 catches for 199 yards and five touchdowns in the past three.

Otherwise, freshman Tayvion Robinson is the leading receiver with 24 catches for 267 yards. Tre Turner (another Greensboro native) has the top yardage total, with 302 yards on 19 catches.

“They’ve got some receivers that can challenge you and make contested catches,” Clawson said. “The whole group, Hazelton, Turner, Robinson, (Hezekiah) Grimsley are all good players.”

