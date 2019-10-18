This has been an obvious point of emphasis this week for the Deacons — that tends to happen after one kick return goes for a touchdown and two other returns (one kick, one punt) set up touchdown “drives” of 13 and 15 yards.

Wake Forest can’t afford to make a habit out of losing the special teams battle, and so some gears were churning in the middle of the week to clean up things on the kick and punt cover units.

“We’ve put a lot of emphasis on our cover units this week and I mean, that’s something that we spent extra time (Tuesday) on in practice and something that we’re getting right,” Carney said.

Carney was one of the Deacons’ best special teams players last season, but has been limited in participation this season because of his shoulder injury. He indicated that could change this week, though.

One aspect of both lengthy kick returns that bothered Clawson, he said, was that players appeared hesitant to make a play — as if they were waiting on a teammate to make the do something instead.

“Players aren’t robots. At times they’re going to make mistakes. And it just seemed like a lot of those mistakes just happened in the same plays,” Clawson said. “And some of those mistakes were made by our best players who typically don’t do those things.

“It’s not a perfect game, we weren’t perfect in the first five, we found a way to survive those mistakes. We made too many mistakes in this game to overcome it and survive.”

