Score: Wake Forest 60, Duke 58
Why the Deacons won: Wake used a strong defensive effort to defeat the Blue Devils, holding them to 35% shooting from the field, including 3-for-24 shooting from the 3-point line.
The big play: With the game tied 58-58 in the final seconds, Wake Forest guard Gina Conti dribbled into traffic, then pulled up from the ACC logo just in front of the free-throw line and knocked down the game-winning bucket with 1.4 seconds to play.
Stars
Wake Forest: Ivana Raca 15 points, 6 rebounds; Gina Conti 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals.
Duke: Haley Gorecki 17 points, 5 rebounds; Jade Williams 11 points, 7 rebounds.
Notable
Wake Forest’s win at Cameron Indoor snapped a 23-game losing streak for the Deacons in Durham. The win also snapped a six-game losing streak against Duke, dating to 2016. Alex Sharp’s 12 rebounds on the night pushed her career total to 761, moving her into sixth place in program history.
Records
Wake Forest: 8-5 (1-1 ACC)
Duke: 7-6 (1-1 ACC)
Up next
Wake Forest: vs Georgia Tech, noon Sunday
Duke: at Louisville, 2 p.m. Sunday
