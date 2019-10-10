Both Louisville and Wake Forest’s most-recent games have been close wins against Boston College. The Deacons beat Boston College 27-24 on Sept. 28, and they were off last week while the Cardinals beat the Eagles.
It plays a factor in film study, Clawson explained.
“I mean, I’m watching their safety make plays that we didn’t make. I’m watching their guys cover people that we didn’t cover. I’m watching their O-line block guys that we didn’t block as well,” Clawson said. “So, yeah, it’s — you make the comparison. We made the plays we had to at BC and we found a way to win.
“But in terms of their offensive execution, they had over — they had 200 more yards than we did.”
