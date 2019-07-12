The order of finish:
1. Virginia
2. Miami
3. Virginia Tech
4. Pittsburgh
5. Duke
6. North Carolina
7. Georgia Tech
The reasoning: In the Bryces I trust. Bryce Perkins and Bryce Hall, Virginia’s quarterback and cornerback, respectively, are the two best players in the division. The Cavaliers get a week off before their trip to Miami (Oct. 11), a game that could wind up determining the division champ.
Miami is the only one of the four ACC teams with a new coach that I don’t have at the bottom of the division (Louisville, North Carolina and Georgia Tech are the others), and I don’t feel great about the Hurricanes’ offense.
The defense, though, led by senior Shaquille Quarterman, might be the best in the ACC.
Pittsburgh loses both of its 1,000-yard rushers, and Virginia Tech has an experienced defense that should help Bud Foster make last year look like an aberration.
Duke has a new quarterback, North Carolina has a new coach and Georgia Tech has a new everything as it shifts away from the triple-option.