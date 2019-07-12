Virginia Duke Football

Quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) passed for 2,680 yards and 25 touchdowns last season at Virginia.

The order of finish:

1. Virginia

2. Miami

3. Virginia Tech

4. Pittsburgh

5. Duke

6. North Carolina

7. Georgia Tech

The reasoning: In the Bryces I trust. Bryce Perkins and Bryce Hall, Virginia’s quarterback and cornerback, respectively, are the two best players in the division. The Cavaliers get a week off before their trip to Miami (Oct. 11), a game that could wind up determining the division champ.

Miami is the only one of the four ACC teams with a new coach that I don’t have at the bottom of the division (Louisville, North Carolina and Georgia Tech are the others), and I don’t feel great about the Hurricanes’ offense.

The defense, though, led by senior Shaquille Quarterman, might be the best in the ACC.

Pittsburgh loses both of its 1,000-yard rushers, and Virginia Tech has an experienced defense that should help Bud Foster make last year look like an aberration.

Duke has a new quarterback, North Carolina has a new coach and Georgia Tech has a new everything as it shifts away from the triple-option.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments