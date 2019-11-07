Wake Forest has nine players on its roster from Virginia, five of which are starters: rover Traveon Redd, defensive end Boogie Basham, defensive tackle Sulaiman Kamara, safety Trey Rucker and tight end Jack Freudenthal.
Familiarity goes both ways, as Virginia Tech has 17 players from North Carolina. The aforementioned Hooker and Turner are from Greensboro, while safety Divine Deablo is from Winston-Salem and graduated from Mount Tabor High School.
Additionally, Wake Forest was heavily involved in the recruiting of linebacker Dax Hollifield and cornerback Caleb Farley. Hollifield’s dad, Aubrey Hollifield, was a defensive lineman at Wake Forest from 1988-91.
“Hollifield is somebody we know very well, his dad played here. He was a young man we recruited very hard,” Clawson said. “And their secondary might be the most-talented secondary that we’ve seen this year. … Caleb right now is second in the ACC in interceptions, he’s tied for first in disrupted passes. It’s a really good secondary.”
