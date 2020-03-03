Records
3-15 ACC, 7-22 overall
Coach
Amanda Butler
Player to watch
Kobi Thornton, 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds
Season in summary
Hopefully the memories of last season’s run to the NCAA Tournament hasn’t faded for these young Tigers. Yes, the season has been rough for Clemson, but the roster is riddled with freshmen that will pay dividends down the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.