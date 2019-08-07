There’s an imaginary shelf in Clawson’s mind where the decisions for the various position battles rests in a jar.
“There’s an old adage that if you have a decision or a problem or something major, you kind of just put it in a jar and you close the jar and you put it on the shelf,” Clawson said. “There’s a time when we’re going to have to go and make a decision. Until that time comes, I’m just leaving that jar there.”
In those jars are answers at starting quarterback, left guard, kickoffs, No. 3 quarterback, No. 3 running back, defensive line rotation and more.