Elon Richmond Football

Elon quarterback Davis Cheek (17) gets pressure from Richmond's Tristan Wheeler (30) during the first half Saturday in Richmond, Va.

Elon junior quarterback Davis Cheek threw one touchdown in each of the first two games — a loss on a final-play field goal against N.C. A&T and a win over The Citadel — before exploding for five touchdowns in last week’s 42-20 win at Richmond.

The Butler High School product from Matthews was on the Deacons’ radar as a recruit, and Clawson and defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill were effusive in their praise of Cheek.

“When the year is over, I would bet that we’ll put Davis Cheek in the upper half of quarterbacks that we’ve faced,” Clawson said.

“This kid is close — I’m not saying he’s (Utah State’s Jordan Love) — but I’m saying he’s the type of kid, he’s going to get the ball, he’s going to know where to throw it, he’s going to get rid of it fast,” Hemphill said. “He has a super-quick release and he’s accurate.

“You know, that’s a problem at any level. You just look at him throughout, we watched every game of him last year, he’s really accurate if you give him open spaces.”

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments