Wake Forest’s junior guard was a non-participant in Friday’s shoot-around at Pitt but played 30 minutes in the game. On the final play, he appeared to aggravate a leg or ankle injury — he missed Wake Forest’s win against Davidson with a foot injury — but Manning said before Monday’s practice that he had no update on Brown’s status because the team had Sunday off.
About Brown missing the shoot-around, Manning said it was a measured step and used one of the NBA’s buzz phrases.
“It’s our version of load management,” Manning said. “There are certain guys that come into practice and I can look at their body and I can talk to them or they can have a conversation with me and it’s, I’ll try to cut their reps.”
Brown had 10 points and seven rebounds against Pitt, a downturn from his combined 51 points and 16 rebounds in the Deacons’ last two games of December (against Xavier and N.C. A&T).
