...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES WILL RANGE IN THE LOWER TO MID 30S
TONIGHT. THIS WILL RESULT IN SCATTERED AREAS OF FROST.
* WHERE...WAYNE COUNTY.
* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT
UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
Chaundee Brown was third on the Deacons in scoring each of the last two seasons.
Chaundee Brown is leaving Wake Forest’s basketball team to enter the NBA draft process and, if he maintains his eligibility and returns to college, he plans to enter the transfer portal and play his final season elsewhere, a source said Wednesday.
Brown, a rising senior, is expected to make his announcement on entering the draft process — whatever that may look like amid the COVID-19 outbreak — later this week.
Last week, Coach Danny Manning told the Journal that he would encourage juniors Olivier Sarr and Brown to enter the NBA draft process and seek feedback from teams.
Brown is poised to become the fifth player in the last four years to leave Wake Forest before his senior season, along with Dinos Mitoglou, Bryant Crawford, Doral Moore and Keyshawn Woods.
The 6-5, 220-pound Brown is the third player to leave Wake Forest since the end of the season. Previously, sophomore guards Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn entered the transfer portal.
Wake Forest has added one graduate transfer, Ian DuBose from Houston Baptist. With Brown’s departure, the Deacons will have two open scholarships to fill.
Brown’s junior season was up and down, due partly to injuries. He missed practicing last summer because of knee surgery. In November, Brown suffered an ankle injury in practice and missed one game, and then appeared hobbled in the following five games — during which his scoring average dipped from 15.8 points to 11.0.
Then in the Deacons’ first game of January, a win at Pittsburgh, Brown suffered a torn calf muscle that caused him to miss the next seven games.
Highlighting the last 11 games in Brown’s season was a 24-point, nine-rebound performance in the Deacons’ double overtime win over Duke. That was his fifth and final 20-point game of the season.
Brown was third on the Deacons in scoring each of the last two seasons, averaging 11.9 and 12.1 points per game last season and this past season, respectively. He started 74 of 84 career games for Wake Forest. The most recent season was the first when he missed multiple games because of injuries.
The Orlando, Fla., native averaged 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game as a freshman and took strides as a rebounder in the past two seasons. In his sophomore season, Brown averaged 5 rebounds. In the most recent season that number went to 6.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.