Wake Forest’s rising seniors have not announced plans to enter the NBA draft process, though Manning has encouraged them to do so.
As juniors who haven’t gone through the process, receiving feedback from teams and the NBA advisory committee could help each player work to improve their respective repertoires for next season – while also running the risk that they remain in the process and don’t return to Wake Forest for their senior seasons.
Manning: “It’s just a great vehicle in terms of putting you in a situation to be critiqued by someone other than your coaching staff. … Because they hear it from us all the time. They hear it from us every day in practice, they hear it from us in film sessions and things of that nature.
“To be able to get that type of feedback, it’s great for those guys as developing young men and basketball players. So, I don’t mind it. I’ll encourage it.”
