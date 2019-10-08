White’s trip to Charlotte for media day was a homecoming to where he spent three seasons playing for Charlotte. He scored more than 1,000 points in his career with the 49ers and averaged 15.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in his final season.
Wake Forest’s schedule this season will present a couple of homecomings for White, a native of Richmond, Va., who played his final season of high school basketball at Quality Education Academy of Winston-Salem.
The Deacons play at Charlotte on Nov. 17, and play Davidson on Nov. 22 at Spectrum Center.
“Charlotte has a special place in my heart, and it’s been a great experience here,” White said. “It’ll definitely be great, I’ve loved that place, the first place that I ever played. I mean, it’s going to be fun seeing some familiar faces. It’s almost overwhelming to come back and play, I think, the last home-and-away game of this series. I’m very excited and looking forward to it.”
White has also played in the Hornets’ arena before, during his freshman season at Charlotte and after his final season with the 49ers, when he went through NBA Draft workouts for the Hornets before deciding to transfer to Wake Forest.
