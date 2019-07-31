About that ill-fated Florida State game with one linebacker …
Strnad and Ryan Smenda Jr., who racked up 22 tackles as a freshman last year, figure to be the starting linebackers for the season opener. Ja’Cquez Williams moves to the position as rover shifts toward being a third safety, and then it’s a lot of unknown at linebacker for the Deacons.
Since last season ended, DJ Taylor sustained a non-football injury that means he’s out for the year and Jake Simpson has been medically disqualified. Jeff Burley and Chase Monroe join the ranks after missing last season, but they’re both coming off major knee injuries. Three freshmen — Jaylen Hudson, Chase Jones and Zach Ranson — could vie for a spot in the two-deep.