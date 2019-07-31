Basham is the only proven pass-rusher on the Deacons’ defensive line, and that’s based more on potential than production (4½ sacks last season) at this point.
Wake Forest has to create pressure, and would be well-served to do so without having to bring too many exotic blitzes. Between former prized recruits Manny Walker and Mike Allen, second-year players Rondell Bothroyd, Royce Francis, Dion Bergan and JaCorey Johns and an incoming freshman class highlighted by Shamar McCollum, the Deacons need some pass-rushers to pan out in a hurry.