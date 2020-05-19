Forbes said last week that two or three games are left to solidify the non-conference portion of the schedule. He said filling out the remaining games will become more of a priority now that the Deacons have a firmer grasp on the roster — but there’s some selectiveness that comes with it.
“I had a couple of people call me to play and I asked them, my response was, ‘Well, I didn’t hear you calling me when I was at East Tennessee State, so why are you calling me now?’” Forbes said. “I think people are thinking, ‘Oh, maybe we can get us a couple of wins here.’
“I’m not doing that. We’ll do what’s best for the program.”
UNC Wilmington announced last week that it would play at Joel Coliseum on Nov. 10, which is a Tuesday and could be the season opener — the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons both began Nov. 10. The Deacons are 13-1 all-time against UNCW, winning 87-78 in 2011 in the most recent meeting.
The season reportedly won’t start with an ACC game, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Last year, every ACC team except Duke (Champions Classic) played an ACC game to open its season, largely to promote the new ACC Network. Wake Forest lost 77-70 at Boston College to begin the season.
