In the past five seasons, Florida State’s lowest rank in average height is 12th in the country.
This season, the Seminoles are — on average — the tallest team in the country, per KenPom.
Beyond the obvious, that Florida State’s length creates problems in games, there’s also the difficulty in preparing to play the Seminoles.
“We can’t simulate who they are," Manning said. "When you say, ‘All right, scout team, you’re Florida State today.’ We don’t have two 7-footers, we don’t have 6-8 wings, we don’t have 6-4, 6-5 guards, so that’ll be a little bit different in terms of simulating them with the scout team.”
“But basically it’s, your top 10 plays against your top 10 and then, ‘All right, this is what Florida State’s going to do defensively; this is what they’re going to do offensively.’”
