The spring was going to be the time for Sam Hartman to show how much more of a leader he’s become since starting nine games as a true freshman in 2018.
Wake Forest’s quarterback is still doing that — just with some obviously different circumstances because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been pushing with a lot of the guys, we’ve got a lot of group chats, we do Zoom calls, we just do a lot of checking on each other,” Hartman said. “I’ve really just been telling the guys that no matter what’s happening, you’ve gotta keep in mind that the season is still on and there’s going to be a game played at some point, even though we don’t know when.
“So there’s always that goal in mind, so we just keep working and you’re not just training just to train.”
Wake Forest completed five spring practices in February and early March before spring break. While the Deacons were away that week, the domino of postponements and cancelations because of the outbreak eventually meant spring football wouldn’t be resumed.
So the Deacons’ one-third of a spring practice slate became all of the work they’d be able to do together until further notice. In those two weeks, though, Coach Dave Clawson liked what he saw from Hartman — in more aspects than one.
“I just think his confidence level, his maturity level, his leadership skills were really starting to develop in the spring,” Clawson said this week during a videoconference open to fans and media.
There’s a physical difference here, too.
Hartman was 176 pounds when he arrived at Wake Forest in January 2018 and wasn’t much more than that when he threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns in those nine starts. But Hartman took a pounding in some of those games, exacerbated by facing some of the best defensive lines in the ACC (Boston College and Syracuse) and country (Clemson and Notre Dame).
In August, Hartman said he was up to around 200 pounds, and Clawson’s latest update this week was that he’s up to 210 — summing it up as Hartman has “put on 35 pounds of good weight” since stepping onto campus.
“Credit to Brandon Hourigan and our strength and conditioning staff, credit to Kate Ruley and our nutrition staff,” Clawson said. “He looks completely different than when he played as a true freshman in ’18.”
These days, other than Hartman’s family, it seems like only one member of Wake Forest’s program sees how Hartman looks.
Hartman has been throwing with fellow Deacon Nolan Groulx, who lives close to Hartman in Cornelius. The former high school teammates at Davidson Day have found a field they can use to work on routes and timing — all while also practicing social distancing.
“There’s no high-5s … a lot of deep balls and just hand sanitizer before and after,” Hartman said of their throwing sessions. “We’re just making sure we keep as far away as possible as much as we can. But we’ve been pretty good about it and we understand … how important it is to stay sanitary and stay that distance apart.”
Hartman became the elder statesman of Wake Forest’s quarterbacks room with the January transfers of Jamie Newman and Tayvon Bowers. He’s the leader of a room with redshirt freshmen Michael Kern and Leo Kelly (a walk-on) and freshman Mitch Griffis, who enrolled in January.
That’s also the makeup of a Call of Duty squad of which Hartman says he’s the best player — but upon further review, relents that maybe Kern and Griffis are better.
“I’m going to say me just because — I’m a competitor,” Hartman said. “If you ask me, ‘Who’s the best anything?’ I’m going to say me. Mitch and Kern are kinda some dogs.
“I think we might have a — I mean, we’re always playing together. Everybody tries to split us up, we (have a) common goal to beat everyone else.”
Online gaming isn’t the only communication Wake Forest’s quarterbacks have at this time, though.
The quarterbacks meet as a group on a videoconference with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Warren Ruggiero twice a week, and Ruggiero meets with each one individually once a week, Hartman said. And that’s not all.
“I’ll sometimes FaceTime them and we’ll go over different stuff, we’ll Zoom meet and go over different plays and kind of work through the basic stuff,” Hartman said. “It’s basic to me, but it helps because no matter how many times you go over it, you can’t learn it enough.
“For me it’s just been a great time to get down to the basics of our offense and learn every scheme, know everybody’s job and know it like if I had to play that position, I could play it.”
Moving past the cancelation of spring practices, the most-significant loss for college football players — specifically quarterbacks and skill positions — is the loss of throwing sessions over the summer.
The replacement, Hartman has emphasized, is to fill that time studying the offense’s schemes.
“You can’t put enough emphasis on the value of actual reps,” Hartman said, “but you’re just trying to steal reps is what I’ve been pushing on these guys, by watching tape and studying the playbook.”
Hartman entered the spring looking to reclaim the spot that he had won 18 months before, and he was primed to show much better-suited for the role he is now than he was entering the 2018 season.
He’s doing his best to accomplish those goals under such extenuating circumstances.
“At the end of the day, you still can gain just by showing guys like, ‘Hey man, I’m reaching out to you, I care,’” Hartman said. “I think that’s just what I’ve been trying to push with guys, even though we’re not in the same area, we’re not at Wake. I’m still thinking, ‘How are you doing? Everything good? You need anything?’
“Still, I’d love to be at school and be pushing guys with throwing and in the classroom, out of the school, off the field, on the field. Just those social interactions are the biggest thing that have hurt my leadership development, and just team culture and chemistry.”
