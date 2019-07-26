Wake Forest Rice Football (copy)

Wake Forest running back Cade Carney landed on the preseason watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and the Wuerffel Trophy.

The senior running back is the other multi-list selection for the Deacons. He appears on preseason lists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in college football, and the Wuerffel Trophy, which is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Carney is the only two-year captain on the team and is coming off the first 1,000-yard rushing season in school history since Chris Barclay in 2005.

Doak Walker Award: 73 players, 10 from the ACC.

Wuerffel Trophy: 93 players, 10 from the ACC.

