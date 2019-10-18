Carney went 364 carries between fumbling before his first-quarter fumble against Louisville in the 62-59 loss. It led to the first points of what wound up being the second-highest scoring game in ACC history — and it’s something Carney has moved on from, but won’t soon forget.
“I mean, that was one of those where you’re running and you expect to pop off of him,” Carney said of the play. “It was a side-body tackle and I thought I was going to bounce off and head off to the right, and the next thing I knew I was looking for the ball.
“It was one of those, just felt like such a fluke and uncharacteristic and one that I wish I could have that play back, for sure.”
Carney had 17 carries for 95 yards — his most yards since running for 105 in the opener against Utah State.
