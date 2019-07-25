Wake Forest’s offensive line will feature three of the most-experienced linemen in the ACC, with sixth-year left tackle Justin Herron, fifth-year right tackle Jake Benzinger and fifth-year right guard Nathan Gilliam.
But the other member of the Beef Boys entrenched in the starting lineup is Tom, a redshirt sophomore who started one game last season. He’s replacing a wealth of knowledge in Ryan Anderson, and since the center is vital to calling out checks at the line, there’s a lot on Tom’s plate as a first-year starter.