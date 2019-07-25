Towson Wake Forest football (copy)

Center Zach Tom, middle, blocks Towson's Niauekko Cook to create a hole for running back Cade Carney. 

Wake Forest’s offensive line will feature three of the most-experienced linemen in the ACC, with sixth-year left tackle Justin Herron, fifth-year right tackle Jake Benzinger and fifth-year right guard Nathan Gilliam.

But the other member of the Beef Boys entrenched in the starting lineup is Tom, a redshirt sophomore who started one game last season. He’s replacing a wealth of knowledge in Ryan Anderson, and since the center is vital to calling out checks at the line, there’s a lot on Tom’s plate as a first-year starter.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments