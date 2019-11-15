Wake Forest’s lead against UNCA yo-yoed from 16 to two in the first half, and the Bulldogs pulled into a tie halfway through the second half before the Deacons pulled away in the last seven minutes.
Afterward, that led to Coach Danny Manning saying Wake Forest has to be better at playing with a lead.
“We have to do a better job when we get a (16)-point lead. In the second half they just started driving the ball and getting to the free-throw line and breaking us down,” Manning said. “We have to do a better job of staying in front of the basketball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.