WakeBasketball

Coach Danny Manning of Wake Forest speaks with players on Wednesday against UNC Asheville.

Wake Forest’s lead against UNCA yo-yoed from 16 to two in the first half, and the Bulldogs pulled into a tie halfway through the second half before the Deacons pulled away in the last seven minutes.

Afterward, that led to Coach Danny Manning saying Wake Forest has to be better at playing with a lead.

“We have to do a better job when we get a (16)-point lead. In the second half they just started driving the ball and getting to the free-throw line and breaking us down,” Manning said. “We have to do a better job of staying in front of the basketball.”

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments