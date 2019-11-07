Foster is retiring after the season after coming to Virginia Tech in 1987, and running the Hokies’ defense since 1995 — so this game, Virginia Tech’s penultimate home game, has been deemed Bud Foster Day.
He’s college football’s longest-tenured assistant coach at the same school, and with Foster coaching the defense, Virginia Tech has had 34 shutouts and 26 straight bowl berths — the longest current streak in the nation.
Perhaps the most incredible and ironic stat — at least when it comes to this matchup — is that since Foster took over as defensive coordinator, the Hokies have held opponents to 10 points or fewer 101 times.
The only loss was Wake Forest’s 6-3 win in double overtime in 2014.
