Of all the season-ending injuries suffered last season, it’s arguable the most devastating one was to senior linebacker Justin Strnad, who was enjoying an All-ACC caliber season.

It’s also arguable that Williams, upon stepping in for him, was the best of the players who were asked to step into starting roles. The fifth-year senior finished second on the team in tackles (73) and sacks (3½) despite spending the first half of the season playing as the primary backup for both linebacker spots, and is poised for a big final season with the Deacons.

