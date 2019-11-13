Seventh-ranked Wake Forest had six players make the All-ACC men's soccer teams that were announced on Wednesday.
The only Wake Forest player named to the first team was leading scorer Bruno Lapa, a senior who has seven goals and three assists for the 14-3-1 Deacons.
Named to the third team were Machop Chol, Alistair Johnston, Andrew Pannenberg and Isaiah Parente of the Deacons. Also, Calvin Harris, who is second on the Deacons in scoring with six goals and three assists, was named to the All-Freshmen team.
Coach Bobby Muuss of the Deacons said: "Although Bruno has not had as many points this year, he has still been one of most consistent midfielders in the league. He is one of the top midfielders in the country and when he is on his game he can make us a special team.”
The Deacons played Virginia in the ACC Tournament semifinal on Wednesday afternoon in Charlottesville, Va.
Chol leads the Deacons in assists with seven and he also has scored three times.
"Machop is one of the nicest kids off the field, but on the field he can be a relentless attacker," Muuss said. "He's incredibly tough to defend and is a big reason we have one of the top offenses in the nation."
Johnston moved to right back this season, where he has two goals and five assists. He was also named a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection earlier this month.
"Alistair has been a superb captain for us in his senior year," Muuss said. "He has impressed us with his ability to defend, but he's also a critical piece of our attack, and one of the best defenders in the league."
Pannenberg stepped in as the starting goalie this season, and has posted seven solo shutouts, a .755 save percentage and 0.70 goals-against average.
"Andrew has been a steady presence for us in goal all season," Muuss said. "We are lucky to have a deep group of keepers and Andrew stepped up to win the starting role and has made some huge saves to help us compete in the best soccer conference in the country."
Parente has been one of the top passers for the Deacons with six assists.
"We like to possess the ball and Isaiah has a huge role in that," Muuss said. "But not only do we want to possess, we want to attack. Isaiah does a great job distributing the ball and helps facilitate our attack."
Harris has been one of the top freshmen in the country this season.
"Calvin joined us in the spring and we learned pretty quickly he could have a big role," Muuss said. "He's a creative attacker and has gained confidence throughout the season and we'll look to him to hopefully continue that confidence in the postseason."
