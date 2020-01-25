If an individual workout two hours before the game at Clemson is any indication, Chaundee Brown is close to returning.
The junior guard, who hasn’t played since a Jan. 4 win at Pittsburgh because of a left foot injury, went through a workout with associate head coach Rex Walters for about 20 minutes before the rest of the Deacons took the court for warm-ups.
Brown also participated in some pregame warmups with the team, such as layup lines and shoot-around.
