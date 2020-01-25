Xavier Wake Forest basketball

Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown, who hasn’t played since a Jan. 4 because of a left foot injury, is close to returning.

If an individual workout two hours before the game at Clemson is any indication, Chaundee Brown is close to returning.

The junior guard, who hasn’t played since a Jan. 4 win at Pittsburgh because of a left foot injury, went through a workout with associate head coach Rex Walters for about 20 minutes before the rest of the Deacons took the court for warm-ups.

Brown also participated in some pregame warmups with the team, such as layup lines and shoot-around.

