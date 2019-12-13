WakeBasketball (copy)

Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown reacts to a call during a game earlier this season. 

Brown’s season thus far can be sliced into two parts: He averaged 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds in the first four games, suffered a foot injury in practice and missed the win against Davidson, and in the five games since has averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.

“This time in the season, I can’t really, you know, take days off,” Brown said. “But I’ve been doing treatment, icing, hot-tubbing. But it’s just something I’ve gotta push through. … It’s getting way better every day. It’s just after the games and hard practices, it kind of aches me. But when I ice and start moving around, it starts feeling better.”

The Deacons have seen something of a break in the schedule, coming off a four-game, nine-day road trip and then losing to N.C. State on Saturday, roughly 60 hours after landing in the return from the extended trip. The past week has given Brown some time to rest his ailing foot.

