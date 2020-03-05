Quick facts
Population 2,582,830 | Settled in the 17th century, officially established in 1898
Venues
Barclays Center (17,732)
ACC hosting history
2017 and 2018, and the tournament is going back in 2022.
Fun fact
The Barclays Center is home to the Brooklyn Nets, a team that has a few ACC connections. Duke’s Kyrie Irving, UNC’s Theo Pinson and Virginia’s Joe Harris play for the franchise.
Case for
It’s New York!
Case against
It’s New York, which has swallowed up both the ACC Tournament and the NFL Draft in the last few years.
