Records
11-7 ACC, 18-11 overall
Coach
Joanna Bernabei-McNamee
Player to watch
Taylor Soule, 14.2 points, 8 rebounds.
Season in summary
The Eagles went 0-for-February last year during an abysmal season in Chestnut Hill. One year later the Eagles won eight of their last 10 and vaulted to the top half of the league. To call them a surprise this year would be an understatement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.