Both of Wake Forest’s first-team All-ACC players eligible to enter the NFL Draft are returning to Wake Forest next season.
Boogie Basham and Sage Surratt will return for the Deacons next season.
Basham, a defensive end from Roanoke, Va., made the announcement on his Twitter account. The redshirt junior has 10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hurries this season, becoming the first Wake Forest defensive end since 2002 (Calvin Pace) to be named a first-team All-ACC selection.
December 21, 2019
On Thursday, Basham told the Journal that he would make his decision after the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27. He said his initial timeline — that his decision would be made in the week after the regular-season finale — was interrupted because he didn’t have a chance to sit down and speak with his family about his future yet.
Basham added there was no chance he would sit out the bowl game to preserve his health and status.
“Naw, I’d rather play and just play the game that God made me play,” he said.
It was announced that Surratt, a wide receiver from Lincolnton, by the team’s official Twitter account 31 minutes after Basham’s announcement. Surratt, who’s a redshirt sophomore, had 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns this season in only nine games — he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury at Virginia Tech on Nov. 9. At that point, he was the only Power 5 Conference receiver with at least 1,000 yards.
This appears to leave redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman as the only draft-eligible player with a decision to make. Newman has completed 208 of 334 passes for 2,693 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, missing one game and leaving two others because of injuries. He’s also rushed for 487 yards and six touchdowns.
