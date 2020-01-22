The executive director of the Wolfpack Club, Purcell has served in a number of capacities at N.C. State since joining the athletics department staff in 1981.

During his tenure, the Wolfpack Club has averaged raising more than $15.7 million per year. Purcell has overseen numerous successful financial campaigns, including the $45.2 million Wolfpack Pride Campaign and the $50 million Goal Line Drive Campaign.

