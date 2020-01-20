Because of a lower leg injury to Isaiah Mucius, Wake Forest’s starting forwards against Boston College were Olivier Sarr and Ody Oguama, and they combined for 30 points and 23 rebounds — albeit against a depleted Eagles frontcourt.
The plan going into the season, before season-ending injuries to Wake Forest’s other low-post players Tariq Ingraham and Sunday Okeke, was to play Sarr and Oguama together more often, Coach Danny Manning said. Because they’re the only two interior players for the Deacons, that hasn’t materialized — but their combined effort against Boston College was an encouraging performance.
“I like playing with all my teammates, but it was good starting with Olivier for the first time,” Oguama said. “Something new Coach wanted to try because (Mucius) wasn’t going to get in the game. It was good, either he was going to be low, sealing, working for his buckets down low.”
