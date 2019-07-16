When Phil Haynes, Ryan Anderson and Patrick Osterhage played their final snap in the Birmingham Bowl — Newman’s game-winning touchdown plunge in the final minute — it marked the end of an era.
Gone are three offensive linemen who entered in Clawson’s first class at Wake Forest, who anchored the middle of the offensive line and who embodied the developmental culture of the program.
Their replacements have big shoes to fill.
Justin Herron is the fourth member of that crew and the silver lining of his season-ending injury last year is that he returns to the Deacons at left tackle. Redshirt senior Jake Benzinger slides back to right tackle, giving the Deacons a starting tackle duo that’s combined for 65 starts. Nathan Gilliam, also a fifth-year senior, figures to start at right guard.
So it leaves two spots, left guard and center, for the Deacons to fill. Spring practices ended with Zach Tom as the clear leader to start at center; that’s where he filled in last year, too. Sean Maginn, Je’Vionte’ Nash and Loic Ngassam Nya are candidates to replace Haynes at left guard, but it’s likely to be a fluid competition throughout fall camp.