For as topsy-turvy as the college basketball season has already been — Duke is one of six teams to hold the Associated Press’ No. 1 ranking in 10 weeks — the Blue Devils’ only slip was an 85-83 overtime loss at home to Stephen F. Austin.

Per KenPom, Duke is the best team in the nation with the fourth-best offensive and defensive efficiency (before Friday night’s games).

A couple of numbers that stand out most about Duke are its offensive rebound rate of 38.4%, which is sixth in the country, and its percentage of field goals allowed that are 3s (27.2%), which is seventh.

