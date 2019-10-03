Brandon Childress played 90.2% of Wake Forest’s minutes last season, the 41st-most in the country and second-most in the ACC.
How much that rate declines might depend on how quickly freshman point guard Jahcobi Neath gets up to speed.
“I let him know ahead of time, take care of your body,” Childress said of Neath.
Childress said Neath, a 6-3, 200-pounder from Toronto, is a typical freshman in that, “there’s going to be a learning curve and everyone hits that freshman wall. … He has a ways to go, but he’ll be fine.”
