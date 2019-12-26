Clawson sounded like he would be sure to make the Deacons aware of Michigan State’s propensity to run trick plays with its special teams units.
“Michigan State is certainly known for their tricks in the kicking game,” Clawson said. “They run a bunch of fakes. I remember the fake he ran against Notre Dame with like a second left to beat them a few years ago.
“That’s just part of their M.O. So this is a tough prep against a very talented, well-coached football team.”
