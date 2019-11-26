WakeBasketball (copy)

Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown reacts to a call during a game earlier this season. 

Speaking of Brown, Manning was vague on how much — if at all — Brown will play as he recovers from a foot injury, which occurred in practice last week and had him in a boot for the win against Davidson.

“I don’t have anything for you. He was out there today, did a couple of drills with us and then he wasn’t out there,” Manning said after Monday morning’s practice. “And so once he gets complete clearance and they tell me he’s ready to go, then I’ll put him out there. But it’s going to take some time to ease him back in.”

Brown had an MRI on his injured left foot Saturday, which Manning declined to discuss whether the results were positive or negative.

“Like I said, once the trainers say he’s ready to go, and the doctors, he’ll be back out there,” Manning said.

