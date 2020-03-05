Quick facts
Population 498,044| Established in 1847
Venues
State Farm Arena (16,000)
ACC hosting history
Six times, with State Farm Arena (formerly Philips Arena) hosting the last one in 2012.
Fun fact
Of the six MVPS in the Atlanta-based installments of the tourney, former became coaches: Former N.C. State coach and current Detroit Pistons assistant Sidney Lowe (1983, N.C. State), former Charlotte coach Mark Price (1985, Georgia Tech), current Monmouth assistant J.R. Reid (1989, UNC) and current Duke assistant Jon Scheyer (2009, Duke).
Case for
A major city in ACC country provides one of the best surroundings for the tournament.
Case against
The tournament is merely a blip in a city with so much going on.
