Wake Forest will wrap up its three-game swing in the Wooden Legacy and then head to Penn State, where the Deacons will stay until next Wednesday night’s game against Penn State.

The Nittany Lions started the season with five straight wins, including an 81-66 win against Georgetown, entering Wednesday night’s game against Mississippi.

Wake Forest didn’t participate in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge last season. Two years ago, the Deacons beat Illinois at home. The last road win in the event came in 2015 with a 69-68 win at Rutgers.

