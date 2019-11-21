Duke North Carolina Football (copy)

Duke quarterback Quentin Harris (18) passes during the first half Oct. 26 against North Carolina.

Daniel Jones became the sixth overall pick of the NFL Draft, and the Blue Devils turned to a player older than him to be their quarterback this season.

Quentin Harris is a fifth-year senior who’s been slowed down amid Duke’s downturn in the past six games. Through four games — against a wide variety of competition, Alabama, N.C. A&T, Middle Tennessee State and Virginia Tech — Harris had thrown for 842 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, and had 303 rushing yards and another two scores.

In the six games since — against five ACC teams and Notre Dame — Harris has thrown for 917 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions, and has 119 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

“The quarterback Harris can beat you with his arm or his legs, he’s their second-leading rusher, he’s a tremendous athlete,” Clawson said. “And he is certainly capable of playing at a really high level.”

