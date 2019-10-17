Wake Forest’s defense bottled up Louisville’s Javian Hawkins last week, and now it’ll face another top running back in the ACC in Cam Akers.
“This is probably one of the best, or top two or top three tailbacks that we’ll see all year in Cam Akers,” Clawson said.
Akers is third in the ACC with 102.7 rushing yards per game and is tied with Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt for the league lead in touchdowns (nine). He’s accounted for 616 of the Seminoles’ 709 rushing yards this season (86.8%).
