In the last two weeks, Wake Forest has faced three of the top four teams in the ACC when it comes to forcing opponents into turnovers.

Boston College will round out the top four, as the Eagles are 29th in the country and force turnovers on 23.3% of their opponents’ possessions, per KenPom.

Florida State is fifth, Pitt is 13th and Duke is 30th.

Wake Forest, meanwhile, is 334th in the country at forcing opponents into turnovers (16%).

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments