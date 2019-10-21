When redshirt sophomore Andrew Pannenberg of Wake Forest was told he would be the starting goalie at the start of the season he never flinched.
He also hasn’t flinched on the field as he’s helped the Deacons to a No. 4 ranking and a 12-2 overall record. On Friday night, Pannenberg helped the Deacons to their eighth shutout of the season with a 1-0 victory over 19th-ranked North Carolina at Spry Stadium.
The win was another step toward their fifth straight Atlantic Division title in the ACC as Pannenberg earned his seventh solo shutout of the season.
Pannenberg, who is 6-foot-3 and a sturdy 195 pounds, grabbed the starting spot that was supposed to go to rising senior and All-America Andreu Cases Mundet. But Mundet has missed the entire season while recovering from a concussion and Pannenberg has more than held his own.
“It was a bit of a transition, but this summer I played a lot with my (development) team and I just kept training to be ready for the season,” Pannenberg said about helping the Flint City (Mich.) Bucks to a league title. “I just got here at Wake in August, and did what I had to do and I was ready when I was called.”
Mundet, who was a three-year starter and during his freshman season in 2016 started the national championship game against Stanford, had six shutouts last season and is one of the top goalies in school history.
Coach Bobby Muuss has loved the way Pannenberg has continued to get better as the season has gone on. The Deacons have three shutouts in the ACC, and Panneberg is third in the ACC in save percentage at .784 and he’s allowed just eight goals in 14 games, which is also third best in the league.
“Andrew’s been great,” Muuss said. “I think you see Andrew’s confidence with his feet and our build. He was very confident (on Friday night) and doing things that needed to be done there on our back line.”
Pannenberg says the back line of Mike DeShields, Justyn Thomas, Alistair Johnston and Eddie Folds has been a key to his success. The Tar Heels managed just four shots in Friday's game.
“I try to keep the back line as organized as possible and keep talking and letting them know what’s going on out there,” said Pannenberg, who is from Charlotte and before this season played in one game in his previous two seasons. “I try to be ready for anything.”
Pannenberg is very good at communicating with his fellow defenders.
“I’d say the big thing is our defense has been fantastic with eight shutouts,” Pannenberg said. “I think our offense has really started to get going and we are scoring some beautiful goals.”
DeShields said he wasn’t surprised at how well Pannenberg has seized the starting spot in goal.
“Andrew has stepped up so much for us this year,” DeShields said about Pannenberg who signed with Wake Forest after also considering Notre Dame, Duke and Charlotte coming out high school at Ardrey Kell High School. “Nobody knew what was going to happen with Andreu’s injury and all that, but Andrew didn’t hesitate and stepped right into the position and has been all over the place for us.”
DeShields acknowledged that the Deacons pride themselves on defense, and it starts with having Pannenberg in goal.
“Every goalie is different and we aren’t going to compare him to Andreu, but we build off the back like we’ve always done that here at Wake Forest,” DeShields said. “He’s just done a tremendous job.”
The Deacons will be back in action on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Spry Stadium for their final nonconference game of the season against Loyola Maryland. After that game, they finish their home schedule on Saturday against Notre Dame where they can clinch another division title with a victory.
Muuss says the defense is setting the tone in recent games, and the offense has been doing its part with 14 goals in the last four games.
“Andrew’s playing the right way and his communication has been fantastic,” Muuss said. “You can’t hear it with big crowds like this but he organizes on our re-starts... The guys are tuned in.”
Muuss says getting another shutout is a big deal and it’s something his players talk about.
“It’s about collectiveness,” Muuss said about the defense. “This group prides itself on getting shutouts and I think that was our eighth shutout overall and our third one in league play. That’s hard to do in the ACC.”
Even though Mundet has been entrenched as their top goalie over the last three seasons, he’s been a help to Pannenberg’s development.
“Andreu's helped me so much ever since I’ve been here,” Pannenberg said. “He’s showed me a lot and he’s a just a tremendous guy off the field as well.”
Pannenberg is enjoying his breakout season, and says there’s more work to do as the Deacons look ahead to the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s a good time to be playing good football,” he said.
