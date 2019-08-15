Alex Fitzpatrick’s run at the U.S. Amateur came to an end in the round of 16 at Pinehurst No. 2.
Cohen Trolio beat Fitzpatrick, a rising sophomore at Wake Forest, 5 & 4 on Thursday afternoon.
In his morning match, Fitzpatrick rammed home a 25-foot putt on the 21st hole to beat Jack Trent to advance to the afternoon round. Fitzpatrick and Trent were tied in their second-round match after 18 holes and needed to go extra holes to decide the winner.
Parker Gillam, a rising junior at Wake Forest, lost in the second round on Thursday morning falling to Brad Dalke 3 & 2. Gillam was making his debut in the U.S. Amateur and made it into the field of 64 for match play and won his first round match on Wednesday.