Alex Fitzpatrick won his morning match on Thursday but lost in the round of 16 in his afternoon match at Pinehurst No. 2.

Alex Fitzpatrick’s run at the U.S. Amateur came to an end in the round of 16 at Pinehurst No. 2.

Cohen Trolio beat Fitzpatrick, a rising sophomore at Wake Forest, 5 & 4 on Thursday afternoon.

In his morning match, Fitzpatrick rammed home a 25-foot putt on the 21st hole to beat Jack Trent to advance to the afternoon round. Fitzpatrick and Trent were tied in their second-round match after 18 holes and needed to go extra holes to decide the winner.

Parker Gillam, a rising junior at Wake Forest, lost in the second round on Thursday morning falling to Brad Dalke 3 & 2. Gillam was making his debut in the U.S. Amateur and made it into the field of 64 for match play and won his first round match on Wednesday.

