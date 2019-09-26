WFUBC (copy)

Boston College junior running back AJ Dillon, here at right running through a hole against Wake Forest, has more than 3,000 rushing yards in his career. 

Boston College’s star running back is a junior and likely is in his final season of college football. Dillon, 6-0, 250 pounds, is one of the most dynamic players in the ACC. He’s already run for 468 yards and scored seven touchdowns — second in the conference to Florida State’s Cam Akers (499 yards, eight touchdowns).

“He’s a 250-pound, downhill load. He is tough to tackle, he can make you miss, he’s got good speed,” Clawson said of Dillon. “There’s no doubt that he’s a guy that’s going to be playing on Sundays.”

The problem the Eagles present now is that Dillon has an heir apparent in the backfield.

Sophomore David Bailey, a 6-1, 240-pounder, has run for 242 yards and caught three passes for 52 yards this season — giving him more total yards than he had last season while appearing in five games. Bailey can be used to spell Dillon, and the Eagles can maintain their power-running style while he’s in the game.

